Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Location: First Congregational Church, UCC, 11 Maple Street, East Millinocket, Maine

First Congregational Church, United Church of Christ, in East Millinocket will hear about Evolution Sunday from their pastor, the Rev. Bruce Burnham, on Sunday, February 12th at 10 A.M. The service will focus on the wonders of nature and the sermon on the compatibility of religion and science. Evolution Sunday is being celebrated at churches all across the USA. More information can be found at www.theclergyletterproject.org.

