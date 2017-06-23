Friday, Aug. 11, 2017 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Location: Bangor Public Library, 145 Harlow St, Bangor, Maine 04401, Bangor, Maine
End the teen summer reading program with an after hours program that will boggle your mind! You will need all your wits and intellect if you want to make it out of this escape room.
Permission Forms required!***
Download form online or pick up from Young Adult Librarians desk.
Register for events by calling 947-8336 ext. 111 or register online atbangorpubliclibrary.org
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →