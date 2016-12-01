Community

Erickson Fields Teen Agricultural Crew holds season’s end celebration

This season the teens raised 24,000 pounds of produce on two cultivated acres. The public is invited to a celebration on Dec. 13 to learn more about the program. There will be a slide show, snacks and brief presentations by the Teen Ag Crew, Maine Coast Heritage Trust staff and program partners.
Aldermere Farm | BDN
By Aldermere Farm
Posted Dec. 01, 2016, at 12:18 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Location: Quarry Hill Anderson Community Center, 30 Community Drive, Camden, Maine

For more information: 207-236-2739; mcht.org/preserves/erickson-fields

The public is invited to an end-of-season celebration for Maine Coast Heritage Trusts’ Erickson Fields Teen Agricultural Crew (TAg Crew) December 13 from 3:30-4:30 p.m. at Quarry Hill Anderson Community Center, 30 Community Drive in Camden. Parking will be in the visitor lot to the left after turning onto Community Drive. The TAg Crew is a group of local teens representing four high schools (Camden Hills, Medomak Valley, Oceanside, and Watershed) in Knox County that manage a two-acre garden at Erickson Fields Preserve in Rockport (on Route 90 half mile from junction with Route 1).

The produce from the TAg garden is distributed in partnership with Good Shepard Food Bank to six local food relief agencies (Camden Area Christian Food Pantry, Bread for the Journey in Warren, Salvation Army in Rockland, Area Interfaith Outreach in Rockland, Come Spring Food Pantry in Union, and Hospitality House in Rockland) as well as local schools (Camden Hills Regional High School, and Camden-Rockport middle and elementary schools) and Quarry Hill Retirement Community.

