Egg Festival Salutes our 2017 Grand Marshall – the Pittsfield Garden Club

The Central Maine Egg Festival

proudly salutes the 2017 Grand Marshall

the Pittsfield Garden Club

For many decades, the Pittsfield Garden Club has maintained public and town owned flower beds and flower displays in Town. Club members are dedicated to the community, volunteering hundreds of hours each year for the beauty of the Town. 2017 Officers are Co-Presidents Debora Short and Suzanne Hopkins, Secretary Patty Edwards and Treasurer Chris Marancie.

Major Projects are the Stein Park Gardens, Cast Iron Planter at Stein Park, Town Office Planter, Main Street Planter Boxes, Food Pantry, Hathorn Park Planters, and Manson Park’s Kerry Martin Memorial Garden. When you see members of the Club weeding these areas, stop by to say hello and thanks!

Please make sure to line up in your favorite spot to see The Big Parade on Saturday, July 15, 2017 in Pittsfield, Maine!

