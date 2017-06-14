“Eat Well, Play Hard” at the Waterville public Library

By Sarah Taylor
Posted June 14, 2017, at 4:36 p.m.

Monday, July 10, 2017 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Monday, July 17, 2017 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Monday, July 24, 2017 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Monday, July 31, 2017 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Monday, Aug. 7, 2017 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Monday, Aug. 14, 2017 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Location: Waterville Public Library, 73 Elm St, Waterville, Maine

For more information: (207) 872-5433; watervillelibrary.org/events/view-event.php?id=5914

For preschoolers and their grownups, a 6-week series on healthy foods:

Eat Well, Play Hard!

What? Read a book and do a healthy taste test together!

Learn about why the foods we try are good for you!

Who? Family Nutrition Educator Shannon Wallace

Where? Waterville Public Library

When? Each Monday morning 10:30 to 11:00 am from July 10 through August 14.

For more information, call the Waterville Public Library Children’s Dept. at 680-2604.

Cosponsored by the library, Healthy Northern Kennebec, Maine Snap-Ed and ChooseMyPlate.gov

