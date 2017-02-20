Eagle Hill Institute to host piano recital

Saturday, March 4, 2017 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: Eagle Hill Institute, 59 Eagle Hill Road, Steuben, Maine For more information: 207-546-1219; eaglehill.us/concerts

The public is invited to a piano recital March 4 at the Eagle Hill Institute, Steuben.

Frederika King will present her Kaleidoscope Series with selections from the romantic poets and composers along with selections from her “I Too Sing America” Black Composers program.

The evening begins at 5 p.m. with a reception by the fireplace in the commons building. The concert begins at 5:30 p.m. followed by an optional banquet style dinner at 7 p.m.

King has been praised for her lyricism, expressiveness, beautiful warmth of tone and dazzling technical control. These gifts are further enhanced by her deeply sensitive musical instincts and her wide ranging musical interests. Her programs feature an exciting variety of repertoire, played with expertise and artistic conviction.

King’s solo performances in Boston have included recitals at historic Jordan Hall, the Fogg Art Museum at Harvard University, the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum and the African Meeting House on the Black Heritage Trail.

She has appeared as soloist with several New England orchestras and has been the featured artist of radio broadcasts on stations such as WVPR in Vermont, WGBH in Boston and WGMS in Washington, D.C.

She was invited to perform at the Black American Music Symposium at the University of Michigan, the American Women Composers Conference at Boston University and has presented programs celebrating Black History Month at the Museum of Our National Heritage, Southeastern Massachusetts University, and the Bunting Institute at Radcliffe College.

King earned degrees from Boston Conservatory of Music and New England Conservatory of Music, and studied in the doctoral program at Boston University. She was awarded a teaching diploma by the Royal College of Music in London, England, and also studied at the Mozarteum in Salzburg, Austria.

She is a member of the piano faculty at New England Conservatory of Music Preparatory School, teaching young students and adult piano classes. In addition, she maintains a busy private teaching studio. She has taught music history at Emerson College for a number of years and was recently appointed music historian in residence.

Tickets are $22 at the door or $20 with a 24-hour advance registration.

For concert and dinner reservations, contact Joerg Lotze at 207-546-1219 or joerg@eaglehill.us.

The institute is located at 59 Eagle Hill Road, just off Dyer Bay Road in Steuben. For more information, visit www.eaglehill.us/concerts.

