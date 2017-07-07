EAAA Medicare 101 Class July 19 in DoverFoxcroft

Leslie Lizotte LSW, Community Service Specialist from the Eastern Area Agency on Aging, will be holding a Medicare 101 presentation in Dover-Foxcroft at the Piscataquis County Office located at 163 East Main Street on Wednesday July 19th from 10AM-12PM. This presentation is specifically designed for those who will be newly eligible for Medicare: either people who are soon to be age 65 or those who are younger but disabled and who will be eligible for Medicare in the future. The presentation explains the coverage Medicare offers and also will explain other Medicare products such as Medicare D, Medicare Advantage plans, Medicare Supplemental insurances, and Medicare Savings Programs. Attendees must call in advance if planning to attend: 1-800-432-7812.

