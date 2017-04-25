Drop by the Business Resources Night in Pittsfield free to all businesses on Tuesday, April 25 at 6:00 pm

This free event is for all businesses and those considering starting a business in Sebasticook Valley. The event will be held at Warsaw Middle School Gym at 167 School Street, Pittsfield.

Invitation to the public from 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm, the public is cordially invited to browse displays, learn about businesses in our region, pick up items and network with our local businesses.

At 7:30 pm, we will have brief presentations and discussions with resource providers which is really geared for the businesses, however, citizens are welcome to stay.

Evening’s agenda:

5:30 – 6:00 pm Set-up of Booths and Tables for Displays

6:00 – 7:30 pm Browse displays, learn about businesses, pick up items & networking

6:00 – 7:30 pm Refreshments & Socializing

7:30 – 8:00 pm Brief Presentations and discussions with resource providers

For business promotion, showcase businesses, networking and learning about resources that are available in your own communities!

Presentations by Eastern Maine Development Corporation (EMDC) and SCORE

Kitty Barbee, EMDC Director of Business Services & Lending will be discussing several aspects of starting and running a business. She will provide practical tips for the new entrepreneur as well as the seasoned business owner including useful resources and organizations that support small business owners. Whether you are a woman- owned business, just thinking about starting a business, or need some advice on hiring and retaining employees, EMDC provides business resources for all aspects of the your business.

Eastern Maine Development Corporation (EMDC) is a private, non-profit organization established in 1967. The Corporation is located in Bangor, Maine and serves the four Eastern Counties of Maine: Hancock, Penobscot, Piscataquis Counties as well as portions of Waldo County.

Marge Barker, SCORE Chapter Chair from Bangor will be presenting helpful information for businesses. SCORE, America’s premier source of free and confidential small business advice for entrepreneurs and small businesses, is a nonprofit resource partner with the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). We have over 300 SCORE offices across the country offering free business mentoring and low- or no-cost workshops. For over 50 years, SCORE’s thousands of working and retired business professionals have volunteered to support the success of small business nationwide. SCORE business mentoring is free and confidential.

We can still fit in more businesses for display space so if someone would like to register for space at the event, please contact Kathryn Ruth at the Pittsfield Town Office (487-3136) or townmanager@pittsfield.org. The event is free and available to all businesses throughout the region.

Businesses that are not displaying and citizens attending to browse business displays do not need to register. Just drop by for as little or as much time as you would like – your choice.

