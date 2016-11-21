Dog Ears at the Brewer Public Library

Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Brewer Public Library, 100 South Main Street, Brewer, Maine For more information: 207-989-7943; brewermaine.gov/library/

Contact Brewer Public Library staff to schedule your 15-minute appointment to read to Copper or Belle, our Tail Waggin’

Story continues below advertisement.

Tutors! Call the Library at 989-7943 for more information or to sign up.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →