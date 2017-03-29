“Do Fairies Bring the Spring?” Author and Illustrator Event

Tuesday, April 11, 2017 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Winslow Public Library, 136 Halifax Street, Winslow, ME

For more information: 2078721978; winslow-me.gov/departments/library

Join us in welcoming author Liza Gardner Walsh and illustrator Hazel Mitchell to the Winslow Public Library! They will read from their book, show us how to create a mini fairy garden, and teach us about how to draw beautiful fairies. Open to all ages.

This is our National Library Week program for children. Please stop by and see all the wonderful things our library has to offer for children and families.

