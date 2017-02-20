Dearly Beloved: The RIP 2016 Dance Party

Friday, Feb. 24, 2017 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Location: 58 Main, 58 Main Street, Bangor, Maine For more information: 6125981325; facebook.com/events/1250853424992780/

From Prince, David Bowie, and George Michael to Phife Dawg, Sharon Jones, and Maurice White, we lost a whole lotta musical talent in 2016.

For this edition of Wax On, DJs Thermomatt and Zeth spin a vinyl-heavy “in memoriam” soundtrack for a dance party loaded with good memories. Channel the spirit of your favorite musical icon — dress up if the mood suits you! — and we’ll see you on the dance floor!

$10 recommended donation at the door

