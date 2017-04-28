Date Night Film -Serendipity

Friday, May 19, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Location: Camden Opera House, 29 Elm St , Camden , ME
For more information: 207-236-7963; camdenoperahouse.com
Join us for a night out with your significant other and enjoy gourmet pizza, craft beer and fine from Fireside Restaurant and Lounge, a romantic classic and local comedian Erin Donovan kicking of the night with a mini set on relationships.
Jonathan Trager and Sara Thomas met while shopping for gloves in New York. Though buying for their respective lovers, the magic was right and a night of Christmas shopping turned into romance. Jon wanted to explore things further but Sara wasn’t sure their love was meant to be. They decided to test fate by splitting up and seeing if destiny brought them back together…
Tickets $5 at the door
Running Time: 1HR 33Mins
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →