Data Demystified Portland: Practical Ways To Use Data To Inform Your Work

By Becky Wurwarg
Posted March 24, 2017, at 8:51 a.m.

Wednesday, April 12, 2017 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Location: Abromson Center, 88 Bedford Street, Portland, Maine

For more information: 2077805831; bit.ly/DIPdatasummit

Inaugural Data Summit offered by the Data Innovation Project at USM

Elevate your practice today! Join us for day of inspiration and accessible, concrete skill-building to use data more effectively in your work. Presentations, featured speakers, and skills-based workshops for nonprofits, nonprofit board members, and foundations.

Learn More and Register Here: bit.ly/DIPdatasummit

MORNING SESSION

8:30am-1:30pm (lunch included)

$25 Single Registration

$15 per person to enroll a team of 3-5 people

Collecting and utilizing data can bring up a lot of questions, no matter where you are on your journey to being a data-informed organization. Join us for a morning ofpresentations, featured speakers, and a panel of local organizations for ideas, inspiration and answers to some of the most common data questions. Leave with resources and practical tools to increase your capacity to affect change by using data to tell your organization’s success story.

Featured Speakers:

Darren Fishell, Bangor Daily News

Tae Chong, Coastal Enterprises Inc

AFTERNOON SKILLS-BASED WORKSHOPS

1:30pm-3:30pm

$30 per person

Afternoon workshops on assessing your organization’s readiness, data storytelling, and data dashboards encourage you to dive deeper into what it really means to be data-informed. These skills-based workshops focus on technical solutions to building a strong data foundation. Choose one of three offerings:

Set The Foundation To Be A Data-Informed Organization

Make Data Work For You: Data Dashboards

Tell Compelling Stories With Your Data

