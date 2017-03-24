Data Demystified Orono: Practical Ways To Use Data To Inform Your Work

Monday, May 15, 2017 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Location: Wells Conference Center, Orono, Maine
For more information: 2077805831; bit.ly/DIPdatasummit
Inaugural Data Summit offered by the Data Innovation Project at USM
Elevate your practice today! Join us for day of inspiration and accessible, concrete skill-building to use data more effectively in your work. Presentations, featured speakers, and skills-based workshops for nonprofits, nonprofit board members, and foundations.
Learn More and Register Here: bit.ly/DIPdatasummit
MORNING SESSION
8:30am-1:30pm (lunch included)
$25 Single Registration
$15 per person to enroll a team of 3-5 people
Collecting and utilizing data can bring up a lot of questions, no matter where you are on your journey to being a data-informed organization. Join us for a morning ofpresentations, featured speakers, and a panel of local organizations for ideas, inspiration and answers to some of the most common data questions. Leave with resources and practical tools to increase your capacity to affect change by using data to tell your organization’s success story.
Featured Speakers:
Darren Fishell, Bangor Daily News
Tae Chong, Coastal Enterprises Inc
AFTERNOON SKILLS-BASED WORKSHOPS
1:30pm-3:30pm
$30 per person
Afternoon workshops on assessing your organization’s readiness, data storytelling, and data dashboards encourage you to dive deeper into what it really means to be data-informed. These skills-based workshops focus on technical solutions to building a strong data foundation. Choose one of three offerings:
Set The Foundation To Be A Data-Informed Organization
Make Data Work For You: Data Dashboards
Tell Compelling Stories With Your Data
