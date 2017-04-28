Climate Change Public Forum

Thursday, May 11, 2017 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Location: First Congregational Church of Camden, 55 Elm St., Camden, Maine
For more information: 207-236-4821; camdenucc.org
Climate Change Forum Set for May 11
at First Congregational in Camden
April 29, 2017
Contact: Ann Cole
anngcole66@gmail.com 691-5995
Climate Change will be the topic of a free public forum at First Congregational Church, 55 Elm St., Camden, on Thursday, May 11, from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m.
The forum, sponsored by the church’s Faith and Public Issues Task Force, will be held in the Pilgrim Room, a meeting space accessible from the church parking lot.
The Climate Change Forum will be an examination and discussion of what we are called to do as stewards of the earth when science is showing us the impact that our behavior and policies have had on our environment, contributing to climate change. Following the presentations, about one hour will be devoted to a discussion open to all.
Bruce Cole, president of McNabb Marketing Resources, will present “Confessions of a Heavy Fossil Fuel User,” outlining his own efforts over several years to reduce the carbon footprint of his family’s household in Rockport.
The second speaker will be Dylan Voorhees, Climate and Clean Energy Director at the Natural Resources Council of Maine. He will talk about what the NRCM is doing to address climate change, what is happening in state government in climate matters, and, particularly, how citizens can work to help reduce the impact of climate change through their own actions and through efforts to influence our local, state, and federal governments.
“With this forum, we want to promote an understanding of the impact of human activity on climate change and how climate change affects the stability of our future,” says Bruce Cole. “We will look at the actions that people can take personally to help address the problem. An important goal is to promote, through stewardship, the use of clean, sustainable energy to reduce the impact of climate change. We will emphasize the role that we, as citizens and people of faith, can play in influencing government at every level to recognize climate-change science and to develop policies to lower the use of fossil fuels.”
In addition, Pastor Deb Jenks will comment on stewardship. Roy Hitchings will facilitate the event.
