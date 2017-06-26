Classical Sunday Afternoon at SATB Features Davis Sisters

Sunday, July 9, 2017 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Location: Surry Arts at the Barn, 8 Cross Rd, Surry, Maine
For more information: 2076671308; surryartsatthebarn.com
The Josie Davis Duo will bring the sounds of violins to Surry Arts at the Barn at 4;00 pm. Sunday, July 9. Josie received her undergraduate degrees in violin and Sociology at Oberlin College and Conservatory, and is presently participating in a two-year fellowship program at Community MusicWorks in Rhode Island. She has performed at venues from Carnegie Hall to the Monte Music Festival in India.
Her sister Sophie is in her fourth year at Oberlin where she is pursuing degrees in violin performance and environmental studies. She has studied tango violin in Buenos Aires and has spent a month teaching music with the Child’s Play Foundation in India.
The duo teach violin for the Rockport-based Bay Chamber Music School’s, chamber music workshops.
Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at the door or online at SATB’s website surryartsatthebarn.com.
SATB is a perf0rming arts center located in a 100 year old barn at 8 Cross Road in Surry. For more information call 207-667-1308 or visit the website.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →