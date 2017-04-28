Citizens Climate Lobby – Bangor Chapter

Saturday, May 20, 2017 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Saturday, June 17, 2017 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Saturday, July 15, 2017 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Location: Meetinghouse Room 109, Husson University, Bangor, Maine
For more information: 207-745-1989; citizensclimatelobby.org/
The Bangor Chapter of the Citizen’s Climate Lobby meets the 3rd Saturday of each month in Room 109 of the Meetinghouse at Husson University, from 9am to 11am.
The Citizen’s Climate Lobby works to empower citizens to connect with and influence their members of Congress, to spread the idea that each one of us can address climate change.
By building constructive, working relationships with members of Congress we seek passage of Carbon Fee and Dividend, a climate change solution that bridges the partisan divide.
Carbon Fee and Dividend, a revenue-neutral carbon tax with 100% of the net revenue returned directly to households, will reduce greenhouse gas emissions 52% below 1990 levels within 20 years while growing the economy and saving lives.
FMI: connieapotvin@gmail.com, 207-745-1989, citizensclimatelobby.org/
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →