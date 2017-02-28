CineGrand Film: Manchester by the Sea- Closed-Captioned Wednesday Matinee

Wednesday, March 22, 2017 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Location: The Grand, 165 Main Street, Ellsworth, Maine For more information: 207-667-9500; grandonline.org/event/cinegrand-manchester-by-the-sea/2017-03-22/

The Grand’s Weekly CineGrand series– a series of the best of the recent films, from both the Hollywood studios and independents, all playing Tuesday at 7:30 pm and Wednesdays at 1:00 pm at The Grand in Ellsworth- continues its new Winter/Spring season on Tuesday, March 21st and a special closed-captioned screening on Wednesday March 22nd with one of this year’s Best Picture Oscar™ nominees “Manchester by the Sea.” After the death of his older brother Joe (Kyle Chandler), Lee Chandler (Casey Affleck) is shocked to learn that Joe has made him sole guardian of his nephew Patrick (Lucas Hedges). Taking leave of his job, Lee reluctantly returns to Manchester-by-the-Sea to care for Patrick, a spirited 16-year-old, and is forced to deal with a past that separated him from his wife Randi (Michelle Williams) and the community where he was born and raised. Bonded by the man who held their family together, Lee and Patrick struggle to adjust to a world without him. The film is nominated for several Oscars™ including Best Picture, Best Actor (Casey Affleck), Best Supporting Actor (Lucas Hedges), Best Supporting Actress (Michelle Williams) with both Best Original Screenplay and Best Directing nominations going to Kenneth Lonergan. With Gretchen Mol and Matthew Broderick. (2016. USA 2 hrs, 15 min. Directed by Kenneth Lonergan. R.) Tickets for this General Admission presentation are $8 for Adults, $7 for Seniors/Students and $6 for both Grand Members and Matinee Admissions. For more information on this or other Grand events, please call the box office at 207-667-9500 or visit The Grand website at www.grandonline.org or follow The Grand on Facebook.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →