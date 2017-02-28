CineGrand Film: Arrival

Tuesday, March 28, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 29, 2017 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Friday, March 31, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 1, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Location: The Grand, 165 Main Street, Ellsworth, Maine For more information: 207-667-9500; grandonline.org/event/cinegrand-arrival/2017-03-28/

The Grand’s Weekly CineGrand series– a series of the best of the recent films, from both the Hollywood studios and independents, all playing Tuesday at 7:30 pm and Wednesdays at 1:00 pm at The Grand in Ellsworth- continues its new Winter/Spring season on Tuesday, March 28th, a special closed-captioned screening on Wednesday March 29th, and exclusive encore weekend screenings on Friday, March 31st at 7:30pm and Saturday, April 1st at 2:00 pm and 7:30 pm with one of this year’s Best Picture Oscar™ nominees “Arrival.” The film tells the story of when mysterious spacecraft touch down across the globe and an elite team- lead by expert linguist Louise Banks (Amy Adams)- are brought together to investigate. As mankind teeters on the verge of global war, Banks and the team race against time for answers- and to find them, she will take a chance that could threaten her life, and quite possibly humanity. The film is nominated for several Oscars™ including Best Cinematography, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Directing. With Jeremy Renner, Forest Whitaker and Michael Stuhlbarg. (2016. USA 1 hr, 56 min. Directed by Denis Villeneuve. PG-13.) Tickets for this General Admission presentation are $8 for Adults, $7 for Seniors/Students and $6 for both Grand Members and Matinee Admissions. For more information on this or other Grand events, please call the box office at 207-667-9500 or visit The Grand website at www.grandonline.org or follow The Grand on Facebook.

