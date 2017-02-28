CineGrand Film: Arrival

Amy Adams in the Oscar™-winning “Arrival.”
Paramount Pictures.
Amy Adams in the Oscar™-winning “Arrival.”
By Robin Jones
Posted Feb. 28, 2017, at 10:38 a.m.

Tuesday, March 28, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Wednesday, March 29, 2017 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Friday, March 31, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 1, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Location: The Grand, 165 Main Street, Ellsworth, Maine

For more information: 207-667-9500; grandonline.org/event/cinegrand-arrival/2017-03-28/

The Grand’s Weekly CineGrand series– a series of the best of the recent films, from both the Hollywood studios and independents, all playing Tuesday at 7:30 pm and Wednesdays at 1:00 pm at The Grand in Ellsworth- continues its new Winter/Spring season on Tuesday, March 28th, a special closed-captioned screening on Wednesday March 29th, and exclusive encore weekend screenings on Friday, March 31st at 7:30pm and Saturday, April 1st at 2:00 pm and 7:30 pm with one of this year’s Best Picture Oscar™ nominees “Arrival.” The film tells the story of when mysterious spacecraft touch down across the globe and an elite team- lead by expert linguist Louise Banks (Amy Adams)- are brought together to investigate. As mankind teeters on the verge of global war, Banks and the team race against time for answers- and to find them, she will take a chance that could threaten her life, and quite possibly humanity. The film is nominated for several Oscars™ including Best Cinematography, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Directing. With Jeremy Renner, Forest Whitaker and Michael Stuhlbarg. (2016. USA 1 hr, 56 min. Directed by Denis Villeneuve. PG-13.) Tickets for this General Admission presentation are $8 for Adults, $7 for Seniors/Students and $6 for both Grand Members and Matinee Admissions. For more information on this or other Grand events, please call the box office at 207-667-9500 or visit The Grand website at www.grandonline.org or follow The Grand on Facebook.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

SEE COMMENTS →

  1. Alleged meth lab found in multi-unit Bangor apartment building
  2. When he died, kids paid for his statue with pocket changeWhen he died, kids paid for his statue with pocket change
  3. Fatal snowmobile crash in Eustis is Maine’s 7th this yearFatal snowmobile crash in Eustis is Maine’s 7th this year
  4. Surveillance camera catches 2 teens allegedly trying to break into Bagel Central
  5. Woman pleads guilty to stabbing strangers at Bangor MallWoman pleads guilty to stabbing strangers at Bangor Mall

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs