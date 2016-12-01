Christmas at Woodlawn – A Celebration of Trees, December 1 to 23

ELLSWORTH: The trees will be lit, the holiday tea brewing and the train will be chug, chug, chugging along as Woodlawn hosts this year’s Christmas at Woodlawn, December 1 through 23.

The 2016 decorating theme, A Celebration of Trees will include decorated trees by twenty-seven area businesses and organizations. According to Woodlawn’s executive director, Joshua Torrance, “Building on last year’s success, we have again invited the business community to join us in decorating this magnificent house. We heard from last year’s our visitors and decorators, that they loved seeing all the different trees and creative ideas that each business presented. There were trees of all shapes, sizes and colors. Decorations ran the gamut from homemade and traditional, to thoroughly modern and unusual.” To see the list of participating decorators, visit woodlawnmuseum.org.

In addition to the many displays in the historic Black House, 2016 marks the return of an outside, community tree at Woodlawn. The tree will be located adjacent to the Sleigh Barn and decorated by students from the Downeast Family YMCA Afterschool Program.

The Christmas at Woodlawn calendar of events is filled with ways to celebrate the holiday season with family, friends and co-workers. Annual favorites include holiday house tours, high teas, and the Eastern Maine Model Railroad Club’s Holiday Train Display in the estate’s Sleigh Barn the first three weekends in December.

The festively decorated Black House will be open daily, December 1st to the 23rd from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with a special audio tour on the history of Christmas at Woodlawn and in New England. Tour admission is $5 for adults and $1 for children ages 5-12, under 5 are admitted free. Group and school tours are available by appointment. The Holiday Train Display, now in its third year at Woodlawn is open free of charge. The Woodlawn Gift Shop is open during regular museum hours with many unique gifts for holiday shopping.

Holiday High Tea, a much loved tradition for many in the area, will be served on Wednesdays, December 7, 14 and 21, and Fridays, December 2, 9, 16 and 23 at 3 pm. The teas are catered by Chippers Restaurant & Catering from Hancock and offer a great opportunity to treat family, friends, staff and co-workers to a relaxing holiday experience. Details and the menu are available at woodlawnmuseum. org. Space is limited and tickets sell quickly, so purchase your tickets on the Woodlawn website today.

Make plans to visit Christmas at Woodlawn this December, it is sure to be a highlight of your holiday season. For more details and to make reservations for the workshops, teas and feast call 667-8671 and to view the full calendar of events, visit www.wooodlawnmuseum.org

Woodlawn is an educational, cultural, and recreational treasure for the people of Downeast ME. The main house is open for tours May 1 through October 31 and December 1-23. The public park is open year round, sunrise to sunset. 19 Black House Drive (off of the Surry Road-Rt. 172), Ellsworth, ME. For more information visit www.woodlawnmuseum.org.

