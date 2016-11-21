Children’s Art Workshop

By Brewer Public Library
Posted Nov. 21, 2016, at 1:01 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 12, 2016 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Brewer Public Library, 100 South Main Street, Brewer, Maine

For more information: 207-989-7943; brewermaine.gov/library/

Join the Brewer Public Library for this FREE workshop for students in grades 2-5; different holiday crafts will be made,

just in time for seasonal decorating! Space is limited, and registration is required; call the Library to register—989-7943.

