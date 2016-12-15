Chicken Stew/Chili Dinner Fundraiser with the Pleasant Ridge Riders Snowmobile Club

Friday, Jan. 13, 2017 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: Pleasant Ridge Riders Clubhouse, 17 Pleasant Ridge Rd, Caswell, ME For more information: 207-551-7709

Friday, January 13, 2017. Chicken Stew/Chili dinner fundraiser at the Pleasant Ridge Riders Snowmobile Clubhouse. 17 Pleasant Ridge Rd, Caswell, ME. 4-7 pm. $8 Adults $4 Children. Chicken Stew/Chili, Ployes, Rolls, Beverage. Bake sale items will be available. All proceeds benefit the Groomer Fund.

