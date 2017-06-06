Cars & Coffee: Woodies & Wooden Boats

By Hope Rowan
Posted June 06, 2017, at 12:05 p.m.

Saturday, June 10, 2017 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Location: Seal Cove Auto Museum, 1414 Tremont Road, Seal Cove, Maine

For more information: 207-244-9242; sealcoveautomuseum.org/events/cars&coffee2017.php

Held 9am-12pm on the second Saturday of each month, these mornings are an opportunity for proud drivers to show off their own special cars, and for all auto enthusiasts to congregate to kick tires, peer under hoods, and enjoy coffee with their fellow car-lovers. Each month there will be a different theme, but autos of any kind are welcome at each. All are encouraged to attend with or without their own antique or vintage automobile. There will something for everyone to enjoy and admire!

In addition to vehicles for land transportation, the June Cars & Coffee will include those for water transportation – boats! Canoes and other wooden boats will be on display, and the wood-bodied 1913 Peugeot from the Richard C. Paine Jr. Charitable Trust’s collection, with a “skiff” body designed by Carosserie Henri Labourdette, will be featured. Ride over in your own classic woodie for this cars & coffee!

