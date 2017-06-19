Camp Celebration Adventure

Saturday, July 29, 2017 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Sunday, July 30, 2017 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Location: Private Camp, Private Road, Embden, ME
For more information: 2072990082; maineyogaadventures.com/workshops-om/camp
Maine Yoga Adventures is celebrating two years of adventuring, the Maine way, at camp!
Adventurers will get their fill of the outdoors on an exciting camp adventure filled with yoga, yummy food, playing on the water, imbibing tasty beverages, and more…
Amy is our most excellent host. She has plenty of boats to share; adventurers can enjoy kayaking, paddleboarding and also venture into tubing, kneeboarding and waterskiing – yahoo!
If all that water horseplay is not in your comfort zone, there is a floating raft to relax on and aluminum docks with stairs to dip in and out of the lake.
You can absolutely make this adventure fit your energy level – if you need more activity, we can make it happen, if you simply need to relax, we can definitely make that happen as well.
For your lodging comfort, bring a tent and camp out or demand a spare bedroom!
Maine Yoga Adventures will supply yummy vegetarian/vegan food for your stay (always happy to work with any food allergies) – appetizers upon your arrival, dinner, and breakfast in the morn. We may even have leftovers to devour pre-departure on Sunday.
Yoga practices outdoors, in the sun and under the stars, will definitely happen on this adventure and as always, beginners are very welcome!
Cost: $75. Please register online at maineyogaadventures.com.
