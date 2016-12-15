Breakfast Fundraiser with the Pleasant Ridge Riders Snowmobile Club

Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Sunday, January 29, 2017. Breakfast Fundraiser at the Pleasant Ridge Riders Snowmobile Clubhouse. 17 Pleasant Ridge Rd., Caswell, ME. 7-11 am. $7 Adults $4 Children. Eggs, Ham, Sausage, Potatoes, Toast, Beverage. All proceeds benefit the Groomer Fund.

