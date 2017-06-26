Blue Zee Farm Tour

Monday, July 3, 2017 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Location: Blue Zee Farm, 652 Front Ridge Road, Penobscot, Maine
For more information: 2073745118; bluehillheritagetrust.org/2017/2017-events-schedule/
In collaboration with the Blue Hill Co-op, join us for a Farm Tour at Blue Zee Farm, on the town line of Penobscot/Blue Hill. Join Mark and Renata Scarano for a tour of their wonderful farm. Blue Hill Heritage Trust holds agricultural easements on Blue Zee Farm, protecting the land forever. The farm tour is free, family-friendly, and open to the public. Sponsored by Blue Hill Heritage Trust and the Blue Hill Co-op. For more info, directions, or to register for the event please contact the BHHT office.
