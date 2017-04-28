Blue Hill Library Book Sale Saturday May 6

By Blue Hill Library,
Posted April 28, 2017, at 10:17 a.m.

Saturday, May 6, 2017 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Blue Hill Public Library, 5 Parker Point Rd, Blue Hill, Maine

For more information: 207-374-5515; bhpl.net

The Friends of Blue Hill Public Library will hold their first-Saturday-of-the-month book sale on May 6th in the library’s basement “book nook” from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM. In addition to a good selection of high quality, clean books, shoppers can look forward to mini collections of graphic novels, and books on golf, photography how-to and political science. Biographies and novels withdrawn from the library’s collection will be only 25 cents each! Most hardcover books are still only a dollar or two, and paperbacks only 50 cents. Each child may select a free book. There is also an ongoing paperback sale upstairs available whenever the library is open.

The Friends wish to thank the many donors who keep the sale supplied with quality books, and welcome contributions – big or small. Book sale proceeds enable the Friends to sponsor many of the special programs offered at the library, and to make special purchases of books, dvds, etc., and equipment for the library. To donate books that are in good condition (please no moldy or soiled books!) or for more information, contact the library at 374-5515.

