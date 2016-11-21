Bernstein Shur Elects Kevan Lee Deckelmann to Board of Directors

PORTLAND and AUGUSTA, Maine and MANCHESTER, N.H. – Bernstein Shur, one of northern New England’s largest law firms, announced that Kevan Lee Deckelmann has been elected by her colleagues to serve as a member of the firm’s Board of Directors. Deckelmann joins fellow board members Sam Anderson, George Burns, Joan Fortin, James Keenan, Katherine R. Knox, Chief Operating Officer Julie Watson Boehme and Chief Executive Officer Pat Scully.

Deckelmann is a shareholder and member of Bernstein Shur’s Business Law Practice Group. Her practice focuses on entity formations; local, interstate and international mergers and acquisitions; and sitting as outside general counsel to businesses varying from sole proprietorships to multinational corporations. She is passionate about helping entrepreneurs overcome obstacles to reach sustained success, and her special expertise with limited liability companies earned her a place on the Maine Bar Association committee charged with revising the State of Maine’s LLC statute, which focuses on freedom of contract.

Deckelmann is a member of the Maine State Bar Association, the Massachusetts Bar Association, the New Hampshire Bar Association, and the Cumberland County Bar Association. Deckelmann earned her JD at the University of Maine School of Law and resides in Cumberland, Maine.

About Bernstein Shur

Founded in 1915, Bernstein Shur is a New England-based law firm advising clients across the U.S. and around the world. Our 110+ award-winning attorneys and professionals provide practical and innovative counsel, and practice in more than 20 key areas across a variety of industries. Bernstein Shur is known for simplifying complex issues and winning through steadfast persistence. The firm is Maine’s exclusive member of Lex Mundi, the world’s leading association of independent law firms. Find out more at www.bernsteinshur.com

