Belfast Historical Society Program

“Frank Field’s View From High Street: Frozen Tomatoes, Wandering Cows, and Belfast Mid-19th Century,” will be the topic of the Belfast Historical Society’s meeting at 7:00 pm on Monday May 22, in the Abbott Room of the Belfast Free Library. Kay Retzlaff, Professor of English, University of Maine will present a slice of mid-19th century life. Frank Field kept a boarding house in his family home on Primrose Hill, kept a large garden to feed both boarders and his growing family, and was Belfast’s animal Pound Keeper. Professor Retzlaff has done extensive research about all aspects of the Field family life by reading the daybook journals kept by them. One of the more interesting entries dates from Saturday April 15, 1865, “Terrible News, Pres Lincoln shot dead.” Two days later, life returned to normal and it was noted that the back parlor was painted.

Belfast Historical Society meetings are free and open to the public and are held April through October.

