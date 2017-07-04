Belfast Arts in the Park

By Norm Poirier, Director of Belfast Parks and Recreation Department
Posted July 04, 2017

The Belfast Waterfront Steamboat Landing Park will be the site for over 120 artists vendors, food trucks and live music Saturday and Sunday July 8th -9th from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. All this fun for free !

This event is an annual tradition for more than 22 years and will be collaborating this year with the Maine Woodcarvers Competition in the Boathouse.

The gazebo will be alive with music both days – Saturday at 10 a.m. Everett Dumas will perform followed by local favorites Miner’s Creek at noon and ending the day at 2 p.m. with Bangor’s Shannon Denbow. On Sunday Belfast Bay Fiddlers get the music started at 10 a.m. and then at noon the blues sound of LC Williams and Driver and at 2 p.m. Danny and the Bluetones

All this fun on the waterfront July 8th and 9th in Belfast – don’t miss out and visit your favorite artists !

