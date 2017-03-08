Community

Beachcombing Talk at the Jesup

By Melinda Rice
Posted March 08, 2017, at 4:11 p.m.

Thursday, March 16, 2017 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Jesup Memorial Library, 34 Mt. Desert St., Bar Harbor, ME

For more information: 207-288-4245; jesuplibrary.org

Join College of the Atlantic student and North American Sea Glass Association intern Connor O’Brien for a talk about beachcombing at the Jesup Memorial Library on Thursday, March 16 at 7 p.m.

O’Brien will share his adventures and experiences beachcombing in Bar Harbor, on Mount Desert Island and around the world. He will bring some of his finds and invites you to bring your own treasures as well.

For more information on O’Brien and to see his beachcombing finds, visit his Instagram page at https://www.instagram.com/mainelycoastal/. For more information on his talk, contact the Jesup at 207-288-4245 or kchagnon@jesuplibrary.org.

