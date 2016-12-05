Baxter Academy Takes 2016 Thomas Cup

WATERVILLE, December 2016 — A group of students from Portland’s Baxter Academy for Technology and Science won the Thomas Cup, Thomas College’s IT and gaming competition that took place on Dec. 2-3.

The winners were Baxter Academy high school students: Julian Bernard, Antonio Custodio, Caleb Marston, John Zarate and Walter Backman.

Almost 200 high school and homeschool students, which made up 41 teams, from all over Maine attended the competition at Thomas College in the Alfond Athletic Center this weekend. Over 40 Thomas College students helped to put on the competition.

Competitions included League of Legends competition, crime scene investigation, cyber war, robot war and an art component.

Tyler Technologies, a local technology company, was the major sponsor of Thomas College’s Thomas Cup this year. The Thomas Cup is an overnight gaming and technology competition for high school and home-school students. The Thomas Cup featured up to 40 teams that will compete in a number of technology competitions including cyber defense, gaming, computer science, and crime scene investigation (CSI). There is no cost for students or participating schools.

To learn more about this free event, visit http://www.thomas.edu/thomas-cup/ .

