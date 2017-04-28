Bar Harbor Route 3 detour begins May 1

BAR HARBOR, Maine — As the Maine Department of Transportation reconstruction of Route 3 north of Bar Harbor ramps up on the section between Crooked Road and Sand Point Road, northbound traffic will be detoured onto Crooked Road, effective Monday, May 1.

Southbound traffic on Route 3 will continue with travel restricted to one lane. MaineDOT and its contractors are placing signs to guide drivers. Access to all businesses and residences in the construction zone will be maintained throughout the project.

MaineDOT is advising drivers to plan ahead and allow a little more time for travel through the area.

Throughout the Route 3 reconstruction project, one-way loop detours are planned that will allow drivers heading into Bar Harbor to proceed on Route 3 through the work areas, while drivers outbound from Bar Harbor will follow detour routes.

Project Manager for MaineDOT Rhobe Moulton stated, “We’ve been planning for this and working with people here a long time, and we all determined the continuous one-way loop detours would be the most effective way to keep traffic moving.”

Moulton added, “It’s important that everyone know that access to all businesses is being maintained as we progress.”

The reconstruction of Route 3 begins 0.57 miles west of Sand Point Road and will proceed southward to Crooked Road through 2017. During this time, northbound traffic will be detoured to Crooked Road except for periods when two-way traffic can be maintained on Route 3.

In 2018, reconstruction of Route 3 will progress south of Crooked Road into Bar Harbor, to the endpoint at the intersection of Routes 3 and 233. During this period, traffic in one direction will be diverted to either Paradise Hill Road or Eagle Lake Road and Route 102.

The project is expected to be complete in the spring of 2019.

When completed, the work will result in paved shoulders for bicyclists and pedestrians, some new sidewalks will be constructed, and existing sidewalks will be upgraded to meet ADA standards. Safer crossings will be created utilizing electronic crossing signs. A new multi-use path will be constructed along part of the roadway. The intersection at Mt. Desert and West streets will be improved, as will overall drainage and runoff management.

MaineDOT invites Bar Harbor area residents, visitors and drivers to stay informed about the project by visiting mainedot.gov and by signing up for email alerts.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →