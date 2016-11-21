Bangor Community Chorus Presents: “Holidays: Music from the Stage and Screen”

Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: First United Methodist Church, 703 Essex St., Bangor, Maine For more information: facebook.com/bangorcommunitychorus/

The Bangor Community Concert will present its 48th annual Holiday concert, “Holidays: Music from the Stage and Screen”. The Chorus will be performing a concert at the Trinitarian Congregational Parish of Castine, 68 Main St. in Castine at 4:00 PM on Sunday, December 11th. They will also be performing a concert at their usual venue, First United Methodist Church, 703 Essex St. in Bangor, at 4:00 PM on Saturday, December 17th. Donations will be accepted at the door.

The program features songs from various musicals and movies, such as; The Wiz, Schindler’s List, Troy, Polar Express, Quest for Camelot, and Frozen; as well as various classic Holiday tunes. Come join us for a wonderful Holiday experience!

