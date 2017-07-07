Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Location: Strand Theatre, 345 Main St , Rockland, Maine
For more information: 207-701-5053; rocklandstrand.com
French Pop + Latin + Jazz
Led by Greek-born composer, orchestrator, singer and accordionist Magda Giannikou (Kronos Quartet, Louis CK), Banda Magda moves from samba to French chanson, from Greek folk tunes to Colombian cumbia and Afro-Peruvian lando. Drawing on the band’s global background (Greece, Argentina, Japan, Colombia, USA), the group combines South American rhythms with jazz improvisation, cinematic arranging, sophisticated audience participation, mid-century classics and world “chansons” sung in 6 languages.
Show Dates & Times: 8/12/17 – Saturday 7:30 pm
Admission: $20/ Advance, $25/Door.
Strand Theatre
Rockland Me
www.rocklandstrand.com
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →