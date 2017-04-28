Community

Baked bean and casserole supper at Ellsworth Falls church

Posted April 28, 2017, at 11:19 a.m.

Saturday, May 6, 2017 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: Union Congregational Church, 179 North St., Ellsworth Falls, Maine

For more information: 207-667-8425

ELLSWORTH, Maine — A baked bean and casserole supper will be held 4:30-6 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at Union Congregational Church, 179 North St., Ellsworth Falls.

Menu will include baked beans, hot dogs, rolls, salads, casseroles, pies and beverages.

Prices are $8, $4 for children, free for children under age 5. Call Joyce at 667-8425 for information.

