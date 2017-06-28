Author Talk and Book Signing: Kim Stanley Robinson “New York 2140”

Friday, July 14, 2017 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Location: Jesup Memorial Library, 34 Mt. Desert St., Bar Harbor, ME
For more information: 207-288-4245; jesuplibrary.org
It’s the year 2140 and the sea level has steadily risen, turning city streets into canals and Manhattan high-rises into islands. Kim Stanley Robinson’s newest novel “New York 2140” follows the residents in one apartment building in Madison Square, New York. Robinson has been called one of the best science fiction writers living today, join him at the Jesup Memorial Library on Friday, July 14 at 7 p.m. for an author talk and book signing.
The Washington Post writes that the book “feels eerily prescient at times… The thought-provoking ideas and vivid details make the book worth reading.” In 2008, Time magazine named Robinson, a Hero of the Environment, and wrote, “In a genre full of environmental warnings, Robinson’s gift is a vision that uses the environment and its complexity as the focus of all that happens, rather than merely as grim set dressing or allegorical overlay. And that vision is optimistic about what could, with sufficient will, be brought about.”
Robinson has won the Hugo, Nebula and Locus awards for his writing. He is the author of more than twenty books, including the bestselling Mars trilogy and the critically acclaimed “Forty Signs of Rain,” “The Years of Rice” and “Salt” and “2312.” He lives in Davis, California.
Books will be on sale that night courtesy of co-sponsor Sherman’s Books and Bar Harbor Bank & Trust is also a co-sponsor of this event. For more information, contact the Jesup at 207-288-4245 or kchagnon@jesuplibrary.org.
