Author Talk and Book Signing: Hope Rowan “Ten Days in Acadia”

Tuesday, July 11, 2017 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Location: Jesup Memorial Library, 34 Mt. Desert St., Bar Harbor, ME
For more information: 207-288-4245; jesuplibrary.org
See Acadia National Park and Mount Desert Island through the eyes of 12-year old Hattie, a fictional girl who recounts her time hiking in Hope Rowan’s “Ten Days in Acadia: A Kid’s Hiking Guide to Mount Desert Island.” Rowan, who lives on Mount Desert Island, will be at the Jesup Memorial Library on Tuesday, July 11 at 7 p.m. for an author talk and book signing.
Hattie describes ten different hiking trails, giving details of everything she sees, hears, smells and feels while hiking with her parents, younger brother and dog. The book engages and entertains kids while they are exploring nature and hiking the trails. The book includes first person accounts from Hattie along with full-color trail maps, photographs and illustrated field notes about flora and fauna by Maine artist Jada Fitch. “Ten Days in Acadia” also contains hiking tips, rainy-day ideas, and a resource list that will make this an excellent companion for both kids and parents during a visit to Acadia.
Rowan grew up in eastern Massachusetts, and has been camping in Maine since she was in a crib. She has a degree in Music from Colby College in Waterville, but her love of Acadia led her to obtain an advanced degree in Human Ecology from the College of the Atlantic in Bar Harbor, and she spent a season working in land management for Acadia National Park. She has spent the past fifteen years creating and designing maps as a certified Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Professional, while also teaching children about mapmaking.
Books will be on sale that night courtesy of co-sponsor of Sherman’s Books. Bar Harbor Bank and Trust is also a co-sponsor of this event. For more information contact the Jesup at 207-288-4245 or kchagnon@jesuplibrary.org.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →