Author Talk and Book Signing: Douglas Preston “The Lost City of the Monkey God”

Thursday, July 13, 2017 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Location: Jesup Memorial Library, 34 Mt. Desert St., Bar Harbor, ME
For more information: 207-288-4245; jesuplibrary.org
#1 New York Times-bestselling author Douglas Preston is best known for his thriller novels written with Lincoln Child that feature Special Agent Pendergast. But, Preston is also a journalist who has written extensively about archaeology, history and paleontology. His newest nonfiction book, “The Lost City of the Monkey God” combines a thriller with a real life search for a lost civilization in the Honduran jungles. Join him at the Jesup Memorial Library on Thursday, July 13 at 7 p.m. for an author talk and book signing.
Suspenseful and surprising, the book features a story of adventure, danger, ancient curses, modern technology, a stunning medical mystery and a riveting eye-witness account of one of the greatest discoveries of the twenty-first century. Preston not only guides readers through the story of the actual discovery of a lost civilization, he also provides an incredibly rich tapestry of historical, economic, social, political and environmental context for the discovery.
Booklist writes that “Lost City of the Monkey God” is “[a] stunning discovery….Replete with informative archaeology lessons and colorful anecdotes about the challenges Elkins’ crew faced during the expedition, including torrential rains and encounters with deadly snakes, Preston’s uncommon travelogue is as captivating as any of his more fanciful fictional thrillers.”
Preston worked as a writer and editor for the American Museum of Natural History and taught writing at Princeton University. He has written for The New Yorker, Natural History, National Geographic, Harper’s, Smithsonian, and The Atlantic. The author of several acclaimed nonfiction books—including the bestseller “The Monster of Florence”—Preston is also the co-author with Lincoln Child of the bestselling series of novels featuring FBI agent Pendergast.
For more information about the book visit www.lostcityofthemonkeygod.com and for more information about Preston visit www.prestonchild.com. Books will be on sale that night courtesy of co-sponsor of Sherman’s Books. Bar Harbor Bank and Trust is also a co-sponsor of this event. For more information contact the Jesup at 207-288-4245 or kchagnon@jesuplibrary.org.
