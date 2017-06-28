Author Talk and Book Signing: Anne O’Regan “Tamed: A City Girl Walks from Mexico to Canada on the Pacific Crest Trail”

Thursday, July 6, 2017 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Location: Jesup Memorial Library, 34 Mt. Desert St., Bar Harbor, ME
For more information: 207-288-4245; jesuplibrary.org
Author Anne O’Regan left the corporate world behind to do something, on average, only 300 people accomplish each year. Starting in Campo, California, she backpacked north for 2,650 miles on the Pacific Crest Trail. Join O’Regan as she talks about her thru-hike and shows some of the more than 3,000 she took along the way at the Jesup Memorial Library on Thursday, July 6 at 7 p.m.
Traveling through California, Oregon and Washington, she completed her thru-hike in five months finishing in Manning Park, Canada. Her book “Tamed: A City Girl Walks from Mexico to Canada on the Pacific Crest Trail” follows her journey through a myriad of internal and external landscapes while backpacking alone in the wilderness. Join her as she leaves city life behind and ventures into the deep unknown. Even if you have no desire to actually take such a hike yourself, you’ll enjoy her journey into the wilderness.
O’Regan spent most of her adult life living and working in downtown Boston, then left corporate America behind to venture west to walk the PCT. She has thru-hiked other long trails, including the Colorado Trail, the John Muir, and Vermont’s Long Trail. Now that she’s a part-time Mainer, she is discovering Maine’s trails.
Bar Harbor Bank & Trust is a co-sponsor of this event. For more information on O’Regan visit www.anneoregan.com and for more information on the talk contact the Jesup at 207-288-4245 or kchagnon@jesuplibrary.org.
