Thursday, June 22, 2017 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Location: Camden Public Library, 55 Main St., Camden, ME
For more information: 207-236-3440; librarycamden.org/event/author-event-jonathan-white/
White will be celebrating the launch of his new book, ‘Tides: The Science and Spirit of the Ocean,’ the culmination of intensive research into the mystery of the currents and tides. With photographs, stories, and short readings, White takes his audiences on an enthralling journey into the surprising and poetic workings of the tide.
