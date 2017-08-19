Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Location: Camden Public Library, 55 Main St., Camden, ME
For more information: 207-236-3440; librarycamden.org/event/holly-fitzgerald-author-event/
Holly FitzGerald will speak, read from her book ‘Ruthless River,’ and answer questions. Random House describes FitzGerald’s book as ‘a true and thrilling adventure of a young married couple who survive a plane crash only to later raft hundreds of miles across Peru and Bolivia, ending up in a channel to nowhere, a dead end so flooded there is literally no land to stand on.’ Copies of the book will be available for purchase and signing.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →