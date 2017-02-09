Wednesday, March 1, 2017 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: Stearns High School Library, 199 State St., Millinocket, Maine For more information: 207-447-6509

An auction to benefit Stearns Peer Counselors will be held on Wed. March 1 from 5:00p.m. until 9:00p.m. at the Stearns High School Library. Many great items including gift cards to businesses and restaurants, whitewater rafting trips, theater tickets, Sea Dogs tickets, whale watching, handcrafted items, tools and more!

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →