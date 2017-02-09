Auction to benefit Stearns Peer Counselors

By Susan Buzzell
Posted Feb. 09, 2017, at 9:34 a.m.

Wednesday, March 1, 2017 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: Stearns High School Library, 199 State St., Millinocket, Maine

For more information: 207-447-6509

An auction to benefit Stearns Peer Counselors will be held on Wed. March 1 from 5:00p.m. until 9:00p.m. at the Stearns High School Library. Many great items including gift cards to businesses and restaurants, whitewater rafting trips, theater tickets, Sea Dogs tickets, whale watching, handcrafted items, tools and more!

