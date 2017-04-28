Art therapist to ‘play’ with Parkinson’s support group

By Toni Mailloux
Posted April 28, 2017, at 10:55 a.m.

The Parkinson’s Support Group at Waldo County General Hospital will meet Wednesday, May 10, from 1:15 to 2:45 p.m. in the hospital’s teleconference room (bottom floor, enter from the back of the hospital).

Lisa Cohn, LPC-C, an art therapist in Belfast, will speak about the therapeutic power of art and creativity to support mental, emotional and physical health in individuals and groups. She has worked with children, teens, adults, and elders with a wide range of challenges to help them achieve an improved sense of well-being. Working with all types of art materials, Lisa tailors her practice to suit the needs of every individual.

At the meeting, attendees will experience a fun, low stress, group art activity, designed to encourage individual creativity without self-doubt. No previous art experience required, just a willingness to join in and play with lines and color, including oil pastels and watercolor paints.

The support group is facilitated by social worker, Margie Spencer-Smith, LCSW. For more information, please call 930-2500 ext. 4795.

