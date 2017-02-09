Art Talk: The Mark and Martha Bell Pottery Collection

Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: Blue Hill Public Library, 5 Parker Point Rd, Blue Hill, Maine For more information: 207-374-5515; bhpl.net

Blue Hill potter Mark Bell will talk about his collection of pottery, currently on display in the Blue Hill Public Library’s Howard Room Glass cases, on Thursday February 23rd at 7:00 PM. The Mark and Martha Bell Pottery Collection contains his collection of American ceramics made over the last 30 years, including some his own best work that was willed back to him when a collector passed away.

Mark Bell and his wife Martha have a collection of 500 pots, many of which are displayed around their house. Mark’s very favorite pieces are by his mentor, artist Brother Thomas Bezanson of Erie, PA. Mark says, “His porcelain pots have a beautiful spiritual quality that goes beyond everyday pottery, and are truly works of art.”

Mark Bell has a Master of Fine Arts from Arizona State University and participates in shows all over the country. He has taught workshops for Haystack Mountain School of Craft and the University of Maine among others.

The talk is free and open to everyone. For more information, call the library at 374-5515.

