Annual ‘Polar Express’ movie night at The River Church

Posted Dec. 01, 2016, at 11:39 a.m.

Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: The River Church, 146 Center St., Bangor, Maine

For more information: 207-990-1711; theriverbangor.com

BANGOR, Maine — Annual “The Polar Express” movie night, 4:30-6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at The River Church, 146 Center St. The conductor and other special guests will attend. Fresh baked cookies, hot chocolate, a gift for each child. Doors open at 4 p.m. Pre-register at www.theriverbangor.com or contact Rich Thomas at pastorrich@theriverbangor.com or 990-1711. Children invited to wear pajamas.

