An Evening with Longfellow and Dickens

Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Location: Maine Historical Society, 489 Congress Street, Portland, Maine For more information: 2077741822; mainehistory.org/programs_events.shtml#event_629

Ever wish you could sit in on an intimate conversation between two literary giants? Now’s your chance! Join us for a holiday evening of conversation, poetry, stories, and reminiscences with longtime friends Henry Wadsworth Longfellow and Charles Dickens.

Story continues below advertisement.

From their first meeting in 1842, Longfellow and Dickens were instant friends, and for the rest of their lives they nurtured a lively and supportive relationship through numerous letters and visits on both sides of the Atlantic. How did the friendship begin and grow? What writings might they have shared with one another? What did Dickens think of Maine? And what were the origins of A Christmas Carol? Join MHS to learn the answers to these questions and to see these kindred spirits reunited as actors Daniel Noel and Andrew Harris bring Longfellow and Dickens to vivid life in front of your eyes.

$15 MHS Members; $20 general admission.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →