Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Camden Public Library, 55 Main St., Camden, ME For more information: 207-236-3440

Presentation by Dr. Ethelle Lord, whose approach includes the family care provider, an Alzheimer’s coach at the hub of the healthcare wheel, and the need for a standard in dementia care training. Books will be available at the program for purchase and signing.

