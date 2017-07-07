Alyssa Rolerson Joins Trekkers’ Board of Directors

Trekkers is pleased to announce that Alyssa Rolerson of Rockland has joined the Board of Directors. A 2008 alumna of Trekkers, she is the second former Trekkers student to join the organization’s board.

Alyssa participated in the Trekkers program from 2003-2008 as a student and served as a student leader and mentor in the Big Trek Little Trek program. It was a foundational experience for her. Upon graduating high school, she earned her degree in Business Management at the University of Maine at Augusta after attending University in New Haven in Connecticut for a few years. While still attending college, she began working with a local startup, Dream Local Digital, to build the business to expand nationally. She is still with them today on the leadership team as their Director of Client Services & Sales Support. She feels fortunate to have gotten involved with Trekkers in a leadership role again and experience the energy the group provides.

In her free time, Alyssa “loves to glamp, hike, paddle and enjoy the outdoors with her two greyhounds, Chili and Zooka.” As a board member, she is looking forward to bringing her passion and experience to the Trekkers board to help the organization continue to flourish, and she is excited to share the Trekkers culture and represent an organization that has given so much to her.

Currently celebrating its 23rd year of working with local youth, Trekkers connects young people with caring adults through expeditionary learning, community service and adventure-based education. This year, the organization will serve more than 240 youth and involve more than 100 adult mentors from the communities of Cushing, Owls Head, Rockland, South Thomaston, St. George and Thomaston. For more information about Trekkers, visit www.trekkers.org or call (207) 594-5095.

