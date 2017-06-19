A Tour of the “Quietside Gardens” of MDI

Saturday, July 22, 2017 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Location: BHGC Tour Headquarters, St. John's Episcopal Church, 315 Main Street, Southwest Harbor, ME
The Bar Harbor Garden Club invites you to attend their 2017 Garden Tour, highlighting the gardens located on The Quietside of Mount Desert Island, on Saturday, July 22 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m, rain or shine.
This garden tour is a biennial fundraiser that supports a variety of community projects and funds college scholarships for Horticulture and Environmental study students.
A single ticket entitles the holder to enter seven beautifully kept gardens offering a wide mix of habitats. In addition, visitors will be able to enjoy the views of wild flower meadows, shorefront properties and serene woods.
Tickets may be purchased in advance for $20 in Bar Harbor at Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce, Sherman’s Bookstore; in Ellsworth at Seven Arts Gallery, The Alchemist Salon; in Northeast Harbor at The Kimball Shop, Northeast Harbor Library; in Southwest Harbor at Carroll’s Drugs, Sawyer’s Specialties, Southwest Harbor Public Library; and in Trenton at the Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce.
Tickets sold on the day of the tour will cost $25, and will only be for sale at the tour Headquarters and each garden. Brochures will include a self-guided tour map and garden descriptions.
St. John’s Episcopal Church will serve as the tour Headquarters and is located at 315 Main Street, Southwest Harbor, ME. Here you will find the “Outdoor Market” where vendors and artist will be selling their products and crafts. Entrance to this market will not require a ticket.
The tour may be started from any one of the gardens. Dogs and strollers should be left at home. The majority of the gardens are not wheel chair accessible. For more details, visit www.barharborgardenclub.com or call (207) 288-0483.
The Bar Harbor Garden Club is a member of the Garden Club Federation of Maine and National Garden Clubs, Inc.
